As a business man most of my 62 years, I have come to appreciate the amount of hard work that it takes to have a successful business. As an internationally-recognized appraiser and auctioneer, I have to make evaluations of items that can potentially be of high value.

I have come to personally know a man, few of who work harder, both in his business as well as our senator from District 22; and I can evaluate individuals for their high quality and great value as well.

The man I speak of is Jeff Timberlake.

I have come to know Jeff not only in business and as our senator, but also as a friend and, I know that to preserve Maine’s conservative values, I have to endorse State Sen. Jeff Timberlake to help all of us continue to keep Maine the way life should be.

Daniel Buck Soules, Lisbon Falls

