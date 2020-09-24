As a business man most of my 62 years, I have come to appreciate the amount of hard work that it takes to have a successful business. As an internationally-recognized appraiser and auctioneer, I have to make evaluations of items that can potentially be of high value.
I have come to personally know a man, few of who work harder, both in his business as well as our senator from District 22; and I can evaluate individuals for their high quality and great value as well.
The man I speak of is Jeff Timberlake.
I have come to know Jeff not only in business and as our senator, but also as a friend and, I know that to preserve Maine’s conservative values, I have to endorse State Sen. Jeff Timberlake to help all of us continue to keep Maine the way life should be.
Daniel Buck Soules, Lisbon Falls
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.