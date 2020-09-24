Brodi has the body of an adult dog and the energy of a puppy.

This handsome dog is a mixed breed with a little of this and a little of that mixed together. He is just over a year old. He weighs 43 pounds and even though he may not look strong, he is.

Brodi’s exuberance needs a person that can handle him. He wants to learn and is eager to please. He gets along well with other dogs.

The right match for Brodi is someone that is young and active. His new person should also have the time and patience to train him. Before long this lovable mutt will be a great partner for all adventures.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.

For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

