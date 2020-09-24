DOVER-FOXCROFT — The town’s police chief has been arrested and charged with attempting to strangle a woman with whom he was having an affair, officials said.

Dover-Foxcroft Police Chief Ryan Reardon was charged on a warrant issued by Piscataquis County officials alleging aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and arrested Wednesday night.

The arrest warrant indicated he tried to strangle the woman and threw her to the floor last month, then twisted her arm and grabbed her by the throat and placed his hand over her mouth so she couldn’t scream, the Bangor Daily News reported. Then he pulled out a handgun and threatened to kill himself.

Reardon, 46, was being held without bail at the Penobscot County Jail pending a court appearance Friday. It was not known if he has an attorney.

Reardon has been Dover-Foxcroft’s police chief for three years and previously served as sheriff of Kennebec County.

All questions about the case were directed to the district attorney’s office for Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin counties, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

