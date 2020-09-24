To the Editor:

On behalf of the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine Board of Directors, staff and volunteers, we THANK YOU, Norway Country Club Ladies Association, for your donation of over $10,700 raised in your 7th Annual Drive Out Cancer Golf Tournament. Donations such as yours enable us to offer free services to anyone impacted by cancer in Oxford, Cumberland and Androscoggin County.

We thank the following tournament sponsors: Gold Sponsors David and Kathy Greenleaf, William and Marge Medd, David and Betty Rowe; Silver Sponsors Ann and Peter Noble, Stephens Memorial Hospital; Bronze Sponsors Lee and Al Barth, The Goodwin Family, Norway Savings Bank, Town & Country Mobile Home Village, Linda and David Porter, Pat and Tom Winsor. Hole sponsors this year were: Androscoggin Bank, Boomers Take Out, Sue and Doug Craib, Dow’s Law Office, P.A., East Oxford Highlands Country Club, Inner Space Services, Inc., Kathy and George Jillson, Irene and Nate Morris, Grassroots Graphics, NCC Men’s League, Searles Construction, The Stoinski Family, Juanita and Doug Smith, The Thorn Family, Turnbull Team at Maine Real Estate Experts, The Van Durmes in memory of Marion Arsenault and Uniquely Creative Designs We also thank Pat Frye, Mandy Ward, Heather Langelier and Dorothy Thompson for their cash donations.

We thank the following businesses and individuals for contributing items or gift certificates to the silent auction and raffle table: Big Bore Guide Service, Ted Butler Registered Maine Guide, Bridgton Highlands Golf, Kezar Lake Country Club, Norway Country Club, Paris Hill Country Club, Poland Springs Golf Resort, East Oxford Highlands Country Club, Maurice Restaurant, Walmart, Tractor Supply Company, Lone Pine Brewery, Little Kids, Inc., The Mane Room, Handmade Maine, Rita Perreault, Betty Jordan, Paulette Tabb, Holly Stuhr, Carol Roth and Alice Goodwin,

We also thank Ben Goodall and Norway Country for running and hosting the golf tournament, Bob Handville and his crew for preparing the golf course and Ron Bracy for the chipping contest. Also, a thank you to Fare Share Co-Op who provided the delicious lunch and to Hannaford who donated the water and snacks.

Ladies, your dedication to running this annual golf tournament helps us to continue our programs which serve anyone impacted by cancer in our area, even through a pandemic. We, and those we serve, sincerely appreciate your generosity.

Suanne Craib

Secretary

Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine

Norway

