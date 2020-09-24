FARMINGTON — A coalition of community organizations interested in strengthening transportation in the region is convening a summit Oct. 8 via Zoom.

Titled Community Conversation: Moving Transportation Forward in Greater Franklin County, participants include United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, Community Concepts, Franklin Community Health Network, Greater Franklin Development Council, Kennebec Valley Community Action Program and Western Maine Transportation Services

For many years, transportation has been a challenge in the Greater Franklin County area. While services do exist, additional creative opportunities are needed to help increase access to critical medical appointments, education, social services, the grocery store, and to visit with family.

The summit will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Anyone with ideas, challenges, or suggestions is encouraged to join the videoconference meeting. Visit www.uwtva.org for details on how to join the virtual summit and for a short survey to take in advance of the summer.

