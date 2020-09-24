Portland police and Maine game wardens are asking the public for any information about the whereabouts of a 29-year-old Portland man who went camping, most likely near Pleasant Mountain, and has not been seen for nearly a week.

Samuel Kern was last seen in Portland on Sept. 18 when he told family members he was going camping but did not say where.

Two days later, Kern’s vehicle, a 2002 Toyota Highlander with Virginia plates, was seen at the Pleasant Mountain fire warden’s trailhead near 321 Warren Road in Denmark and has not been moved since then.

Pleasant Mountain is a popular hiking location near Shawnee Peak, and has a roughly 10-mile network of trails that lead up to and around its peak. Camping and off-trail excursions are not permitted.

A search is underway in the Pleasant Mountain area, and anyone who saw Kern between Sept. 18 and Sept. 20 on the trail is asked to call the Maine Warden Service 624-7076.

