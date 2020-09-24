BELGRADE — Hammond Lumber Co. has announced the creation of a new senior leadership team. Mike Hammond, president and CEO of the fourth-generation, family-owned, Maine company, has appointed internal promotions and several new roles within the company that includes several local people.

Mitch Bickford is vice president of business processes and has been with the company for 14 years. He will oversee all business processes to ensure that the outcomes are compatible with the company’s strategic goals. Bickford holds a Bachelor of Science degree in financial services from the University of Maine. He resides in Fayette.

Dawson Davis joined Hammond in 2013 as a member of the IT Department. He

serves as vice president of information technology, responsible for the stability and security of the company’s computer systems, networks and future planning of digital technologies. Davis is a graduate of the University of Southern Maine as well as the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology and Selkirk College. He is a resident of Litchfield.

Bruce Pelletier is vice president of safety and risk management. With a lifetime career in safety, including the past 15 years at Hammond, he has led the company’s safety efforts and implemented best practices to ensure employee safety. Pelletier is a graduate of the University of Southern Maine with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration. He lives in Poland.

Steve Pray is vice president of operations in the southern region. He will

oversee day-to-day operations in Auburn, Brunswick and Portland. He has been with the company for 37 years and served as branch manager for seven years. Pray will remain the branch manager in Auburn and has also been designated as Portland’s branch manager. He resides in Turner.

Jake Webb is vice president of commercial sales. He has been with the company for 10 years. In this role, Webb will oversee commercial sales, including bid process management, new lead development and maintaining key strategic commercial partnerships. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and history from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. He resides in Durham.

