Brussels Sprouts, Apple and Pomegranate Salad

Here is a delicious side dish that spans the seasons from summer to fall!

Servings: 4 to 6

Ingredients:

• 1/2 large red onion, diced small

• 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

• 1 teaspoons ground coriander

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 2 cups shredded brussels sprouts

• 1/2 cup fresh pomegranate seeds (from about 1/2 a large one) Can substitute raisins for pomegranate seeds.

• 1/2 a large unpeeled apple, cored and diced

• Juice of half a lemon

• 2 tablespoons honey

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• 3/4 cup toasted, cooled walnuts, coarsely chopped

Directions:

1.Make the coriander pickled onions: Combine red onion, wine vinegar, coriander and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small dish and set aside while you prepare the other ingredients, or ideally at least 15 minutes.

2. Combine all salad ingredients, including red onions and their pickling liquid, in a medium bowl and season to taste with salt and red pepper. Taste and adjust ingredients as desired — I’ve seen versions of the recipe with more honey, olive oil and lemon; I didn’t need them but you might find you do.

MAKE AHEAD: This salad can be prepped ahead, but I’d keep the dressing off of it until at most an hour before serving so it doesn’t discolor the sprouts.

