Brussels Sprouts, Apple and Pomegranate Salad
Here is a delicious side dish that spans the seasons from summer to fall!
Servings: 4 to 6
Ingredients:
• 1/2 large red onion, diced small
• 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
• 1 teaspoons ground coriander
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 2 cups shredded brussels sprouts
• 1/2 cup fresh pomegranate seeds (from about 1/2 a large one) Can substitute raisins for pomegranate seeds.
• 1/2 a large unpeeled apple, cored and diced
• Juice of half a lemon
• 2 tablespoons honey
• 1/4 cup olive oil
• 3/4 cup toasted, cooled walnuts, coarsely chopped
Directions:
1.Make the coriander pickled onions: Combine red onion, wine vinegar, coriander and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small dish and set aside while you prepare the other ingredients, or ideally at least 15 minutes.
2. Combine all salad ingredients, including red onions and their pickling liquid, in a medium bowl and season to taste with salt and red pepper. Taste and adjust ingredients as desired — I’ve seen versions of the recipe with more honey, olive oil and lemon; I didn’t need them but you might find you do.
MAKE AHEAD: This salad can be prepped ahead, but I’d keep the dressing off of it until at most an hour before serving so it doesn’t discolor the sprouts.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Maine
Climate activists’ support for Collins has faded with her loyalty to Trump
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Sept. 24
-
The Bethel Citizen
Masked Moose campaign launched
-
The Bethel Citizen
Virtual CROP walk
-
The Bethel Citizen
AFCI news