LEWISTON — Trinity Jubilee Center has been awarded a $2,000 grant from International Paper’s Auburn plant and the International Paper Foundation. Funds will support the Center’s Feeding L-A Project, including the soup kitchen and food pantry.

The center’s soup kitchen is serving over 4,000 lunches each month to the hungry and homeless. The food pantry distributes groceries and diapers weekly to nearly 150 families. The center is seeing record-high attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic and support from International Paper will help these programs continue feeding hungry Mainers.

The Trinity Jubilee Center is a community center in downtown Lewiston serving over 1,000 people every week. Guests receive hot meals, warm shelter, basic necessities like toiletries, diapers and winter gear, help with resume-writing and job applications, and more assistance as they work to survive today and get back on their feet.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: