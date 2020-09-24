I am sharing with my neighbors that I wholeheartedly endorse Kristen Cloutier for House District 60 in the upcoming election. As a homeowner in Lewiston for the past 15 years, an advocate for my community, and former business owner, I believe our elected officials need to be engaged in and grounded in our community.

Kristen fits the bill, and more.

Her compassion, tireless energy, calm demeanor, civil approach to dialogue, willingness to engage, ability to lead by listening and understanding of where we come from, where we are currently and where we as a city plan to be in the future, make her the most qualified candidate for the position, and the person who will be most effective for representative for Lewiston.

Her commitment to the community she serves is evident in everything she has accomplished to this point, and I expect nothing less from Kristen Cloutier in the future.

Joshua Nagine, Lewiston