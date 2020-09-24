ST. GEORGE — The body of an 81-year-old man who went missing after going for a walk was found on Thursday, game wardens said.
Robert “Bob” Conrad is suspected of dying from hypothermia after becoming disoriented and ending up in an area of woods and briars at the edge of a bog, about a third of a mile behind his home, wardens said.
Conrad was reported missing Wednesday evening and his body was found by wardens with a search dog Thursday morning. His body was taken to a funeral home.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine
Knox County man found dead after getting disoriented on walk
-
Maine
Game wardens searching for Portland camper missing near Pleasant Mountain
-
Sports
Charge dropped against Patriots owner Kraft in massage parlor case
-
Local Sports
Junior hockey: Thunder players test positive for COVID-19, games postponed
-
Encore
Broken Theory to play at Mixers on Saturday