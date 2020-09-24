CANTON — A cemetery maintenance company will begin restoration work at town graveyards starting Tuesday, Selectman Carole Robbins announced at Thursday evening’s board meeting.

Maine Gravesite Maintenance of Glenburn cleans, preserves, repairs, levels and resets headstones at cemeteries statewide, according to its website.

“We have at least three dangerous pillars in Pine Grove that are going to be addressed first off, and we’ve had a request for them to go out and look at Meadow View,” she said, to see if there’s something they think is beyond the Cemetery Ladies’ capabilities to repair.

The Cemetery Ladies began cleaning and repair work at Ludden Cemetery, digging up buried stone bases and adding lots of fill, Robbins said.

Pine Grove Cemetery is on Route 108; Meadow View Cemetery is on Meadowview Road; Ludden Cemetery is on Canton Point Road.

In other news, it was announced that Benjamin Copeland, the town’s oldest resident and holder of the Boston Post Cane since June, passed away Sept. 14 at age 96 at his home.

It was also announced that the town will hold a scarecrow contest at Heritage Park on Route 108 from Oct. 17 to Nov. 2. Residents and others are invited to decorate a scarecrow, get a number from the town office to attach for voting purposes and cast votes at the Town Office.

Robbins and others are planning a Trunk or Treat Halloween, possibly at the town boat launch or the town highway garage. Participants will wear masks and gloves and follow coronavirus safety rules, she said.

The meeting room at the Town Office will remain closed at least until Oct. 5, selectmen decided Thursday. It was closed Sept. 17 because of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the River Valley area.

