To the Editor:

We have known Ken Morse for 40 years. Always rooted in family and community, he stands for balance in business, inclusiveness, education and innovation.

Back in the ’90s Morse helped us to embrace a then emerging technology. A visionary, he saw how computers would transform the planet. He cared deeply about passing his knowledge to us and our kids, now film editors. He saw, even back then, computer technology coming down the pike, so fast it wouldn’t be hard to miss it. But Morse didn’t miss it. He built a local business based on that same technology.

Morse stands for utilizing these tools to protect the environment. His tenure would embrace a responsible blending of resources and innovation.

He stands for inclusiveness, bottoms up, not top down.

Main Street Norway, through the cooperative effort of merchants and retailers, reflects myriad results that manifest his heart, his energy, his vision.

If District 71 elects Morse, he will stand for changes that we believe are vital to mitigate climate change, to employ the benefits of local agriculture, to blend education and community, to bring more health and vitality into this district.

Ken Morse is getting both of our votes.

Cris and Bob DelCuore

Norway

