SOUTH PARIS – Janine Dolores Dumont Hale, 91, died peacefully Friday morning, September 18, 2020, after a brief period of declining health. She was born in Lewiston, Maine, September 11, 1929, the daughter of Raymond and Wilhelmine (McGraw) Dumont. She graduated Lewiston High School in 1946, and attended Bliss Business College before entering the nursing school at Central Maine General Hospital. She graduated as an RN in 1950 and stayed working at the hospital. She held several positions while she was there, including those of supervisor. She also worked for Dr. Waldo Clapp in private care.

In 1967, she married Richard A. Hale of Lisbon Falls, and moved to Orono where her husband taught at the School of Forest Resources at the University of Maine. A year later, they welcomed a daughter, Heather. Besides enjoying time with her family, Jan loved skiing, gardening, quilting, wood working and was an avid knitter. She knitted and donated dozens of sweaters and hats to children over the years. When Dick retired in 1990, they enjoyed many years of travel.

In 2008, they moved to Bethel to be closer to their family. She became a member of Our Lady of Snows in Bethel, and also joined the Cross Country Quilters and American Legion Auxiliary, Mundt-Allen Post 81.

Jan is survived by her daughter Heather, her husband, David Nivus, their children Corinne (Ryan) and Jocelyn, and many nephews, nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces. She was pre-deceased by her husband Richard in 2015.

The family would like to thank the staff of ICare of Maine, Market Square Healthcare and Beacon Hospice for their excellent care over the last few years.

Family and friends may attend visitation on Monday, September 28, from 5-7 p.m., at Chandler Funeral Home, 37 Vernon Street, Bethel. A private funeral Mass will be held. A Graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 1st at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta at 12 PM. Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to:

Amedisys Foundation

3854 American Way,

Suite A

Baton Rouge, LA 70816

please note ? “in memory of Jan Hale, a patient of Beacon Hospice,

Auburn, ME”

and/ or

Maine Forest and

Logging Museum

54 Government Road,

Bradley, ME 04411

