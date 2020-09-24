Lewiston
• Derek Graham, 35, of 54 Shawmut St., on a charge of disorderly conduct, 9:09 p.m. Wednesday, at 38 Walnut St.
• Jamaul Douglas, 25, of 46 Fourth St., Auburn, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 9:16 p.m. Wednesday, at the police station.
• Yolanda Anyanwu, 47, of 667 Lisbon St., on a charge of disorderly conduct, 9 p.m. Wednesday, at Walnut and Pierce streets.
Androscoggin County
• Shane Hepburn, 42, of 561 Pleasant St., Auburn, on warrants charging failure to appear in court, 1:41 a.m. Thursday, at the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn.
