Lewiston

• Derek Graham, 35, of 54 Shawmut St., on a charge of disorderly conduct, 9:09 p.m. Wednesday, at 38 Walnut St.

• Jamaul Douglas, 25, of 46 Fourth St., Auburn, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 9:16 p.m. Wednesday, at the police station.

• Yolanda Anyanwu, 47, of 667 Lisbon St., on a charge of disorderly conduct, 9 p.m. Wednesday, at Walnut and Pierce streets.

Androscoggin County

• Shane Hepburn, 42, of 561 Pleasant St., Auburn, on warrants charging failure to appear in court, 1:41 a.m. Thursday, at the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn.

