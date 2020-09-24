Our economy is currently in a huge amount of trouble. However badly we wish it were otherwise, we simply cannot have economic health without public health. The highly contagious virus that randomly sickens and kills people simply has to be brought under control before the economy can recover.

Keeping distance from this virus, especially wearing a mask, is the best defense we have to prevent more Mainers from adding to the 190,000-plus already dead in this country.

When I studied infectious diseases in veterinary school at Cornell University we learned to wear a mask to protect ourselves and our patients. This is a health and safety practice observed by all medical and dental practices and is now being asked of the general public. Resist the urge to make anything more out of it.

I urge folks to take a few steps back to the world of common sense, kindness and respect for others. This includes the use of social media, which started as a way to keep in touch with friends and family, but has become an uncontrolled forum for misinformation and personal opinion masquerading as truth, including falsehoods about how and where the virus is spreading. To get the facts, visit the Maine CDC website and listen to the weekly CDC briefings.

No one asked for this pandemic, but it’s here and we have to find a way through it. The sooner we get on board with protecting our communities, the sooner Mainers can get back to full employment.

Rebecca Myers, Turner

