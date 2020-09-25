FARMINGTON — Homemade Goat Milk Soap Session 1: with Karen Shumac: $40: October 21 – October 28, Wed from 6 – 9 p.m. 129 Seamon Road, Suite A Farmington, ME 04938 Room 121 – Over the course of two sessions, students will transform common kitchen ingredients into beautiful handcrafted soap. On the first night, there will be a brief discussion of the science of soap making, safety tips, tools and ingredients. Then, using a basic recipe, students will combine vegetable oils and goat milk into a simple but luxurious soap, the likes of which are not found on the grocery store shelf. On the second night we will expand our repertoire by adding the color, scent, and/or exfoliant of your choice. Each participant will go home with several bars of soap. Materials: $15 pay to instructor at 1st class

Writing Fiction and Non-Fiction with Thomas Kane $45 Oct 13 – Nov 17 Thurs from 5 – 7 p.m. Whether you are working on your first novel or your latest magazine article, you novel or your latest magazine article, you know that one of the most valuable things any writer can have is feedback. Another is support. This workshop offers both, along with seminars on such topics as finding inspiration, performing research, organizing one’s ideas, using works powerfully and approaching publishers. The group leader, Dr. Thomas M. Kane, has published 27 books and has extensive experience teaching writing. Course will be adjusted/modified to meet students needs. Location: First class at Adult Learning Center.

PIYO Oct 19 – Nov 23 with Charlee Briggs $45: Mon from 6 – 7 p.m. Who says you have to jump, grunt, strain, and punish your body to get amazing results from your workout? Not with PiYo! This class combines the muscle-sculpting, core firming benefits of pilates with the strength and flexibility advantages of yoga. We crank up the speed to deliver a true fat burning, low impact workout that leaves your body looking long, lean and incredibly defined. Suitable for all levels!

Knit And/Or Crochet Oct 19 – Nov 23 with Tina Collins $45. Mon. 6 – 8 p.m. Adult Learning Center. Knit or crochet something special! This course is designed for the novice, someone who wants a refresher or just to practice skills. Please bring knitting needles and/or a crochet hook and a skein of yarn.

Woodworking Oct 15 – Dec 17 with Del Harris – $100. Thurs. from 6 – 8 p.m. Mt. Blue Campus – E-Wing This class is designed for beginners and/or experienced woodworkers. You will have the opportunity to either: 1) bring your own personal project with which you want help, or 2) decide on a new project at first class. There are many finishing techniques available for your desired effect of each project. Beginner level class time and experienced level class time will stagger to accommodate for individual needs, to be decided at the first class. You will learn the safe and correct use of various wood working machines and complete a desired project. Materials project determined (if applicable)

Questions? Contact us at (207)778-3460 or [email protected]

