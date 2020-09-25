REGION — Western Maine Audubon presents: Changing Bird Populations in Maine, a live webinar with Biologist Herb Wilson, October 14 from 7 – 8 p.m. Free to the public—pre-registration is required.

Since Maine became a state in 1820 there have been many changes in our bird fauna. Some species have immigrated into the state to become a part of our avifauna. Sadly, others have declined and, in some cases, disappeared. Join Biologist Herb Wilson as he explores the changes in Maine’s birds over the past two centuries, using a variety of resources.

This presentation requires registration. Please go to: https://western.maineaudubon.org/event/changing-bird-populations-in-maine-by-herb-wilson/ for regularly updated pre-registration information. Once registered, you will receive login information via email. For more information about the presentation, go to Western Maine Audubon’s website: https://western.maineaudubon.org/events/

Herb Wilson is a Professor Emeritus of Biology at Colby College where he taught Ornithology, Evolution and Diversity, Marine Ecology and Marine Invertebrate Zoology. His primary ornithological interests are the impacts of global climate change on bird migration and the foraging behavior of winter birds in Maine. He is also keenly interested in the odonates and butterflies of Maine.

