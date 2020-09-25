Concert

FARMINGTON — On Saturday September 26, ArtsFarmington along with Maine Mountain Chamber Music will present a virtual concert of well-known local pianists Steven Pane and Yuri Funahashi, along with their son, violinist Gianluca Pane, starting at 7:30 p.m. It is given in lieu of a live concert by Maine Mountain Chamber music usually scheduled at this time.To view the concert online please go to the ArtsFarmington web page, (artsfarmington.org.) There you can register and receive a link to the concert. The concert will be available to view anytime from 9/26 through 10/26/20. The concert is free, although donations to ArtsFarmington will be most appreciated.

Yard Sale

FARMINGTON — Giant Yard Sale Saturday, September 26 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 614 Fairbanks Road & S. Strong Rd. Intersection to help support veterans services. Sponsored by Farmington American Legion Post 28 Auxiliary – Rita Smith 778-4058.

Book Sale

NEW SHARON — The Jim Ditzler Memorial Library in New Sharon will hold a Bargain Book Sale on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be fiction, non-fiction, westerns, children’s books, large print, DVDs and audio books. Proceeds of the sale will be used to benefit the library programs.

Spaghetti Dinner

LIVERMORE —Join us Sunday September 27, 12:30-2 p.m., at North Livermore Baptist Church for a free drive-thru spaghetti dinner. Each meal will be a hearty portion of spaghetti with meatballs, sauce, roll, and desert (cookies or brownies). Stop by any time between 12:30 and 2 and we will pass your order right to you-no need to get out of your car. Please call ahead with your order anytime before September 27 so we can be sure to have enough to go around; call 207-897-5377 if no answer leave a message with name, and number of meals you will pick up. If you do not have a chance to pre-order, that is okay, we’re Baptists, there is always plenty of food to go around.

SRBA

REGION — To all members of the Sandy River Business Association: Because of the concern with continuing conditions associated with the Covid 19 restrictions, the officers of the SRBA have decided to suspend their monthly meetings until further notice. The dues paid for 2020 will carry over for 2021 and there will not be a new directory planned for 2021. Please contact Don Schattschneider, Vice Chair at (207) 778-8992 or by email at [email protected] with any questions.

