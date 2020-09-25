Rosary rally to benefit police officers

JAY — A rosary rally to benefit all police officers will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 26, in front of the Jay Police Department.

Mask wearing and social distancing are needed at the America Needs Fatima event. Call Judy Pottle at 312-0737 for more information.

Webinar to focus on Androscoggin River

LEWISTON — “Zoom In: Keeping the Androscoggin River Healthy” will be the topic of a virtual webinar from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, when the history of pollution and clean-up of the Androscoggin River will be detailed. The Natural Resources Council of Maine (NRCM) is partnering with Museum L-A on the event to celebrate its new exhibit, “Our Working Waterway.”

Registration is required. Sign up and the link will be sent. For more information, visit www.nrcm.org or www.museumla.org.

The Androscoggin River became so polluted that it would lose all of its oxygen in the waters. Fish became unable to breathe and died by the millions. Pulp, paper mills and other industrial facilities sometimes discharged dyes with their wastewater that turned the water different colors. The polluted river inspired U.S. Sen. Edmund Muskie, who grew up near the river in Rumford, to draft the Clean Water Act in 1972. Today, the river has rebounded, but there is still more work to be done.

“Our Working Waterway,” the new exhibit at Museum L-A, explores the history of life and industry along the Androscoggin River. The exhibit and its programming were funded in part by the Maine Bicentennial Commission.

Area churches to hold Blessing of the Animals

PORTLAND — Animal lovers from around Maine are invited to flock to have their animal companions blessed outdoors in celebration of Saint Francis of Assisi’s Feast Day on Sunday, Oct. 4.

All pets are welcome. As prayers are offered, the pets will be sprinkled with holy water. When additional events are added to the list below, they will be posted at www.portlanddiocese.org/blessing-of-animals.

Area events are listed as follows:

Oct. 3

Gray: St. Gregory Church, 24 North Raymond Road, 11 a.m. in the parking lot.

Oct. 4

Winthrop: St. Francis Xavier Church, 130 Rte. 133, 1 p.m. in the parking lot.

Lewiston: Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul, 122 Ash St., 4 p.m. on the front lawn.

Saint Francis of Assisi was known for his love of all of God’s creatures. The Blessing of the Animals remembers Francis’ love by invoking God’s blessing on the animals and thanking God for letting all share the earth.

Cancer center golf tourney raises $5,000

NORWAY —The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine (CRCofWM) has announced the second annual Tee Off 4 Hope Golf Tourney was a success, despite the pressures of COVID-19. Held at the Paris Hill Country Club on Sept. 11, the event raised $5,000 for the CRCofWM.

The center, 199 Main St., is in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building. It assists anyone impacted by cancer. Anyone needing assistance should call 207-890-0329 or email [email protected] Check the website, www.crcofwm.org, for more information or go to Facebook.

Cemetery needs to be cleared of arrangements

MEXICO — Farrington-Morton Cemetery Association requests all arrangements, artificial plants, containers and other décor be removed by Monday, Oct. 12. This will make it possible for the sexton to prepare and clean the cemetery for winter.

« Previous