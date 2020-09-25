FARMINGTON — The Farmington Library is happy to announce that the fundraiser to restore the finial on the library’s roof was successful! The next project for fundraising will be to upgrade the Wi-Fi at the library. The library is extremely grateful for the generosity and support of the community and would like to keep the Wi-Fi upgrade local as well.

Expenet Technologies will conduct the upgrade and a local book sale and art raffle will be the fundraising approach. The library will be at the Narrow Gauge Cinema Outdoor Craft Fair from 9-2 on Saturday, Oct. 3 with used books for sale. In addition to used books, an original painting will be raffled by local artist, Stanley Keirstead! This is one of twenty-seven paintings which the Keirstead Estate donated to benefit the library. This will be the first one available to the public. Social distancing, mask wearing, and hand sanitizing will be in place at the Craft Fair.

Donations of books will be taken at the library until September 30. If you have any questions please call 578-0286.

