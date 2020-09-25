NEW YORK — The Marlins clinched an improbable playoff berth in their coronavirus-decimated season, beating the New York Yankees 4-3 in 10 innings Friday night to seal a postseason trip on the field of the team that Miami CEO Derek Jeter and Manager Don Mattingly once captained.

Miami earned its first postseason trip since 2003 when it won the World Series as the Florida Marlins, capped by a Game 6 victory in the Bronx over Jeter and his New York teammates at the previous version of Yankee Stadium.

CARDINALS, BREWERS SPLIT: Daniel Ponce de Leon pitched one-hit ball over six innings, Tommy Edman hit a two-run homer and St. Louis beat visiting Milwaukee 9-1 to split a pivotal doubleheader.

In the opener, Christian Yelich homered and Brent Suter combined with Devin Williams and Josh Hader on a five-hitter for the Brewers in a 3-0 win.

Both teams are among the seven NL clubs still vying for three available postseason spots. Milwaukee is two games behind St. Louis, which opened the day in second place in the NL Central.

GIANTS 5, PADRES 4: Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead homer in the fourth inning, Mike Yastrzemski returned from an injury to splash a two-run shot into McCovey Cove in the same inning, and San Francisco won a doubleheader opener at home.

RAYS 6, PHILLIES 4: Joey Wendle had a go-ahead two-run single in the eighth inning and Tampa Bay hurt visiting Philadelphia’s playoff hopes.

CUBS 10, WHITE SOX 0: Yu Darvish pitched seven strong innings for his NL-leading eighth win, Willson Contreras homered twice and the visiting Cubs moved to the brink of clinching the NL Central title.

INDIANS 4, PIRATES 3: Cesar Hernandez ripped an RBI double into the right-field corner with two outs in the ninth inning as host Cleveland rallied for its third walk-off win in four days.

Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller didn’t allow a hit for the second straight start, but he walked eight and was relieved after five erratic innings and 98 pitches. He’s the first NL pitcher with back-to-back no-hit outings of at least five innings since Johnny Vander Meer threw consecutive no-hitters in 1938.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, ROCKIES 0: Zac Gallen had a career-high 10 strikeouts over six scoreless innings, Christian Walker hit a two-run homer and Arizona won the first game of a doubleheader in Phoenix.

BLUE JAYS 10, ORIOLES 5: Randal Grichuk and Travis Shaw homered, Nate Pearson returned from an elbow injury to pitch 1 1/3 scoreless innings and Toronto won in Buffalo, New York.

ROYALS 3, TIGERS 2: Brad Keller threw six scoreless innings, Adalberto Mondesi had three hits and an RBI and Kansas City won at home.

NOTES

BREWERS: Pitcher Corbin Burnes was placed on the injured list because of a strained left oblique, likely ending the right-hander’s breakthrough season.

Brewers Manager Craig Counsell said that if Milwaukee advances to the playoffs, Burnes would be unavailable for the first round and would be doubtful for the second round.

Burnes is 4-1 with a 2.11 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings, a dramatic improvement from a 2019 campaign in which he went 1-5 with an 8.82 ERA.

PADRES: Pitcher Mike Clevinger got a cortisone shot for his ailing right elbow, and the Padres are hopeful he’ll be OK for the playoffs.

Clevinger, acquired last month in a big trade with Cleveland, left his start against the Angels on Wednesday after just one inning.

The Padres have already clinched a postseason spot and the NL’s No. 4 seed, and will open the playoffs Wednesday at Petco Park. Before the early exit, Clevinger had been presumed as the Game 1 starter in the wild-card round.

“We have not ruled out anything for next week and the first round of the playoffs,” Padres General Manager A.J. Preller said.

An MRI exam and other tests showed Clevinger had a right posterior elbow impingement.

NATIONALS: Manager Dave Martinez and Washington have agreed to work out a contract extension that will keep him in charge of the club beyond next season, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

WHITE SOX: Outfielder Eloy Jiménez has a sprained right foot, likely sidelining the slugger for a pivotal season-ending series against the crosstown Cubs.

The White Sox had dropped a season-high five in a row heading into the weekend series, falling out of first place in the AL Central. They are one game behind the Twins and one ahead of the third-place Indians.