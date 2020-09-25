Charges
Lewiston
• Brandon Staples, 32, of 247 Bates St., on a charge of criminal trespass, 9:30 p.m. Thursday at 119 Bartlett St.
• Jennifer Tetmeyer, 36, of 43 Paul St., Auburn, on a charge of criminal trespass, 9:30 p.m. Thursday at 119 Bartlett St.
Auburn
• Temaur Murdaugh, 23, of Brooklyn, on a charge of domestic assault, Thursday at that address.
Accidents
Auburn
• A car driven by Jan M. Burney, 36, of Auburn, burst into flames at 11:13 a.m. Wednesday on South Main Street near Gosnold Street. Burney and three passengers escaped without injury. The 1995 Volvo, owned by David A. Harris of Auburn, was towed.
