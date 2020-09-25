To the Editor:

I most recently learned that President Trump used the White House on several occasions, that were not supposed to be used, to further himself and two others. They have used a dying woman (Ruth Bader Ginsberg – RBG), a Supreme Court justice, for their own use. He has used her death to further his own agenda.

He has caused trouble for everyone who disagrees with him. Donald Trump has a complete lack of conscience.

I do feel that this country is not going to get back to where we have been for the last 200 plus years with him still in office.

Ardene Proctor

(92 years old on Sept. 24)