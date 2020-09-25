REGION — Here is your chance to put one of these high profile ‘perps’ behind bars (for an hour anyway!)…all of these community members have graciously agreed to help United Way raise money for our community by being in the ‘lineup’. The way this works – visit www.uwtva.org and look through the photo array. Decide who you’d like to send to the slammer, then click the link, make your selection with your donation and there you go! The top three will be picked up in a cruiser, transported, and tossed in the clink (outside Big Lots) for an hour the week of October 5th. Be sure to check in regularly on the website (www.uwtva.org) or on Facebook (www.facebook.com/uwtva) for daily updates on who is in the hot seat! Luckily, you can ‘vote’ as many times as you like to make sure the person you want to see behind bars ends up there!

List of potential jailbirds includes: Charlie Webster, Franklin County Commissioner; Angela Pinkham, Main-Land Development Consultants and Randy Keach Auto; Scott Nichols, Franklin County Sheriff; Russell Black, Maine State Senate; Shaun Riggs, The Dugout Bar and Grill; Chris Farmer, Skowhegan Savings Bank; Scott Landry, Maine House of Representatives; Father Paul, St Joseph’s in Farmington and St Rose of Lima in Jay; Kendra Baker, United Way of the Tri-Valley Area; Tom Saviello, The Mercantile; Tina Meserve, RSU9 Superintendent; Eddie Hastings, Farmington Police Sergeant, Fire Chief Livermore Falls Fire Dept and Pete Roberts, Origin.

With so many fundraisers, get-togethers, and community events canceled, postponed, or turned virtual, United Way is offering a new, fun, online fundraiser. All the money raised will be reinvested in OUR community through community partners, programs and initiatives…so feel free to safely join the fun from the comfort of your home. The need for these programs is still there, so let’s all have a little fun for a great cause!

For more information about the United Way and any up-coming events or initiatives, visit www.uwtva.org or visit United Way on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uwtva. Be sure to like United Way on Facebook and follow on Instagram to be kept up-to-speed on programs and initiatives!

filed under: