I am writing to express my strong support for Martha Poliquin as a candidate for Maine Senate District 22. Martha is the person we need to represent us. She is incredibly knowledgeable and hardworking.

In the time I worked with her on the Lisbon School Committee I was very impressed with her integrity, ability and leadership skills. In that role Martha was excellent at balancing the needs of students with the responsibility to conserve taxpayer dollars. She was excellent at bringing opposing sides together to find consensus — a vital skill today.

Martha has demonstrated her commitment to our communities in the wide variety of volunteer positions she has taken on. It’s incredibly important that we have someone in Augusta who is ready to listen to all and to work for all.

I hope others join me in voting for Martha Poliquin to be the next senator from Maine District 22.

Connie Larochelle, Lisbon Falls