My heart broke for our community as I witnessed our county commissioners do nothing more than focus on zeroes. It is evident they do not see the writing between the lines, the lives at stake. The Sept. 2, 2020 meeting placed our economy in “grave concerns” and ended with a plea that begged for mercy and to give value to the county’s employees.

The district attorney’s request for funding to keep an assistant who is trained in domestic violence matters was dismissed as “be careful of matching federal funds.” I loathe the federal government, but this is not the place to make it start to fade away.

Infrastructure has been sacrificed.

Technology has been sacrificed.

Humanity has been sacrificed.

I think one day they might make it right; even Arisotle had been wrong about gravity.

Heather Berube, Lewiston