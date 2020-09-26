Maine has been a wonderful state to raise a family in, especially due to the freedom to choose the best education for our children, whether that was public, private, or homeschooling.
More than ever, parents are evaluating which is best for their families, and many are choosing homeschooling. Yet for the first time in 32 years, the bi-partisan tradition of recognizing “Maine Homeschool Week” was rejected by our governor. Why break this tradition now?
This governor has a track record of reducing our liberties, not preserving them. Now is the time to elect representatives who will protect parental rights. Laurel Libby understands that no one knows what is best for children more than their own parents, and will fight to preserve our freedoms and keep Maine a great place to raise our families.
I urge voters in Minot and Auburn to vote for Laurel Libby for the Maine House of Representatives this November.
Julie Dodd, Minot
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Nation / World
Man points gun at protesters outside GOP candidate’s rally
-
Football
Oak Hill dedicates football field in honor of late coach Stacen Doucette
-
Nation / World
New York logs more than 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases
-
Maine
Long Pond watershed survey looks to control erosion at landmark Belgrade shoreline
-
Election 2020
How Trump, Biden are preparing for first presidential debate