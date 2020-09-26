100 Years Ago: 1920

The 1920-21 directory, published by Merrill & Webber of Auburn under the direction of A.L. Robinson, who has full charge of the work, as of today about 3,000 names have been added in both cities with 18,180 people listed under Lewiston and about 9,405 in Auburn. This will be the last year that housewives will be left out, for since women have won the vote, Mr. Robinson has stated that they will be found in all future directories. There are no new features in this year’s Issue, with the exception of the complete revised list of the fire alarm boxes in Auburn.

50 Years Ago: 1970

When the Maine Association of Health, Physical Education and Recreation meet on Oct. at Husson College in Bangor, Miss Ellen T. Cooper, Lewiston dance teacher, will be the guest speaker. Miss Cooper’s talk will include the topic of dancing in recreation to gymnastics.

25 Years Ago: 1995

A large crowd witnessed the official opening of the new Maine Veterans Home on High street on Sunday. The day’s celebration began with the presentation of colors at 11 a.m. with American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars Posts from western Maine and veterans from across the state. At 1 p.m. the inaugural opening of the 90 bed facility was held. It is one of four such homes throughout the state with others in Augusta, Scarborough and Bangor. The keynote speaker at the afternoon program was Adjutant General Earl Adams of the Maine National Guard, representing Gov. Angus King who was unable to attend Sunday’s proceedings.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: