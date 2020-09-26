My mom was born in Lewiston, and I grew up there before moving away in my 20s. While my husband and I live in Maryland, we plan to retire to southern Maine in two years and hope to find a compound-type dwelling to share with our Iraq vet son and his family.
We are choosing Maine because of its pragmatism and decency and are eager to start this journey, but disheartened that with the mishandling of the coronavirus, we can’t visit at this time. We and our son are deeply disturbed, too, by Donald Trump’s incompetence when it comes to matters big and small.
Maura Satchell, Olney, Maryland
