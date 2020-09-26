AUBURN – David E. Hinkley, 64, of Turner, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the home of his fiancée, Sheryl Flament, where he finished out his days in home hospice under her loving care. David spent his last night surrounded by family and friends and passed in the early morning hours with his daughter and fiancé at his side.

A proud resident of Turner, David was born in Lewiston, Maine, at Central Maine General Hospital on August 10th, 1956. He was raised by his parents, Herbert Hinkley and Christine Hinkley, on their family property on Lower Street. He was educated in the Turner school system and graduated from Leavitt High School in the class of 1974. After graduation, David was accepted to the University of Maine at Orono, where he graduated with a business degree in 1978. David often would reminisce about his time at UMO, especially about playing intramural sports.

After graduation, David moved with his wife, Jodie (Roberts) Hinkley, to Rockland, Massachusetts, to start his life long career in sales. It was there they would start their family and have two children, Sheila M. Hinkley Twitchell and William B. Hinkley. A Mainer at heart, in 1987, David moved back to Turner where he would raise his family and live out his years.

David loved his children and grandchildren and was most proud when talking about them or watching them achieve life’s many accomplishments. He was especially proud of his grandchildren, Ava and Abbott Twitchell. He enjoyed rooting for Ava on the sports fields and spending nights reading with his grandson Abbott.

David was a devout Christian and loved the Lord. He was a charter member of Calvary Baptist Church in Tuner. Some of his greatest joys were his nightly Bible reading sessions with his mother and spreading the gospel with his family.

In 2019 David met his soul mate Sheryl Flament. The love the two of them shared was like no other and they enjoyed spending time together hiking waterfalls, going for long drives, and enjoying all that Maine has to offer. One of their favorite past times was watching the Boston Red Sox games. Sheryl and David had future plans of traveling however; life was stopped too short due David’s heroic battle with cancer.

David spent over twenty-five years selling cars (Space Hogs) at K&R Auto Sales in Auburn and created lasting friendships while helping others gain sobriety through AA. His backhand will be missed by his unofficial men’s tennis club.

He is survived by his mother, Christine Hinkley of Turner, sister, Cathy Hinkley Pratt and her husband Wallace “Butch” Pratt of Greene; fiancé Sheryl Flament of Auburn; son, William Hinkley of Turner; daughter, Sheila Hinkley Twitchell her husband Jesse and their two children, Ava and Abbott Twitchell; his nieces, close friends, and extended family.

David was predeceased by his father, Herbert Hinkley and sister, Ronda Hinkley.

His family would like to thank Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice and The Dempsey Center for all the care and support they provided him.

A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, October 1st from 5-8 p.m., at Chandler Funeral Home, 45 Main Street, South Paris. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 3, at 11 a.m., at Turner Village Cemetery, Turner. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

Donations may be made in his memory to The Dempsey Center.