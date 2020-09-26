BATH – Richard Karl “Dick” Poliquin, 83, of Bath, Maine, died Thursday, September 17, 2020.

He was born August 19,1937, in Lewiston, Maine, the son of Romeo J Poliquin and Anna R (Leber)

Poliquin.

He was educated in Catholic schools, graduated from St. Joseph’s grammar school, St. Dominic’s High School both of Lewiston. He obtained a BA in History from St Michael’s College in Vermont.

Dick entered the Brothers of the Sacred Heart. After formation in Pomfret Conn. and Harrisville RI., he taught at Sacred Heart School in Andover, Mass., Notre Dame High School in Fitchburg, Mass. His final year as a Brother, he taught at Mt. Saint Charles Academy in Woonsocket, R.I. He also taught at Holy Family School in Lewiston, Maine. His final year of teaching was in Van Buren, Maine.

While working for Murphy Fur Co. of Lewiston, Maine, he met the love of his life, Colette Landry, who he married at St. Peter and Paul’s Church in Lewiston, Maine. They have one son, Andre and celebrated 54 years of marriage. They had homes in Lewiston, Van Buren, Auburn, and Bath, Maine.

He spent a few years working as a house painter, a short duration in insurance, then was employed at Bath Iron Works, for 32 years, beginning as a painter, then clerk, and last as a tech planner, and later in retirement part time at Shaw’s in Bath, Maine.

Dick and his wife took great pride in restoring their home, an old Queen Ann Victorian house in Auburn which they sold in order to move to Bath so Dick could have the joy of walking to work instead of spending hours commuting to BIW.

He was always a scholar, loving books, reading, especially history, later into spirituality of various persuasions, the Bible, church history, theology. Eastern spirituality, particularly Zen, and many other mysteries, gave him much joy and peace.

Quiet walks in town, on beaches, and woods gave him much pleasure. As a master gardener specializing in a wide range of vegetables in numerous varieties, provided him with great delight every summer.

He loved his pets, his dog, Bobby, and cat, Sinbad gave him much comfort and joy often both snuggling in his lap.

He was predeceased by his father Romeo and his mother Anna, brothers, James, Charles, sisters-in-law Louise and Aline.

He is survived by his wife, Colette of Bath, son Andre’ of Westbrook, grandson Alex of Lewiston, a sister Dorothy Poliquin of Lewiston, brothers, Roger and his wife Mila of Lewiston, Albert and his wife Pamela of Brewer, Maurice of Auburn, and George of Bullhead City, Ariz.; brother-in-law, Robert Landry and his wife Janet of Durham, sister-in-law, Alida Landry and her husband Keith Lynds of Gorham, and many nieces and nephews

At this time, there will no services. May everyone hold him in their hearts and say a prayer. A celebration will be announced in the future.

Arrangements have been cared for by Funeral Alternatives,46 Bath Rd. Brunswick, Maine. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net