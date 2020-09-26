(All times Eastern)

Saturday, September 26

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

12 p.m.

CBS — Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite and Pro2, Wheatland, Mo. (taped)

5 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville Raceway, Gainseville, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco 300, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Central Florida at East Carolina

ACCN — Louisiville at Pittsburgh

ESPN — Florida at Mississippi

ESPN2 — Georgia Southern at Louisiana (Lafayette)

ESPNU — Georgia State at Charlotte

FOX — Kansas State at Oklahoma

SECN — Kentucky at Auburn

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — Iowa State at Texas Christian

3:30 p.m.

ABC — West Virginia at Oklahoma State

CBS — Mississippi State at Louisiana State

ESPN — Army at Cincinnati

ESPN2 — Texas (El Paso) at Louisiana-Monroe

FOX — Texas at Texas Tech

4 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Virginia

SECN — Georgia at Arkansas

7 p.m.

ESPN — Alabama at Missouri

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Florida State at Miami

ESPNU — Kansas at Baylor

SECN — Tennessee at South Carolina

8 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina State at Virginia Tech

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Troy at Brigham Young

GOLF

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Third Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: The Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: The Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL

3:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Kiwoom at Doosan

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 253 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Miami at NY Yankees

4 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at Oakland

7 p.m.

NESN — Boston at Atlanta

FOX — Milwaukee at St. Louis OR Philadelphia at Tampa Bay

FS1 — Cincinnati at Minnesota

9 p.m.

MLBN — LA Angels at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at Arizona (8 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Finals: Denver vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup Final: Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

RUGBY

3:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Cronulla-Sutherland

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Parramatta at Wests

2 p.m.

NBCSN — Champions Cup: Saracens at Racing 92, Semifinal, Nanterre, France

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier Lague: Newcastle United at Tottenham

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion

10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Washington at Chicago

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Semifinals; Strasbourg-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals

Early Sunday

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:25 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Serie A: Sassuolo at Spezia

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris

