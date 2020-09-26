(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, September 26

AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
12 p.m.
CBS — Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite and Pro2, Wheatland, Mo. (taped)
5 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville Raceway, Gainseville, Fla.
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco 300, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Central Florida at East Carolina
ACCN — Louisiville at Pittsburgh
ESPN — Florida at Mississippi
ESPN2 — Georgia Southern at Louisiana (Lafayette)
ESPNU — Georgia State at Charlotte
FOX — Kansas State at Oklahoma
SECN — Kentucky at Auburn
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — Iowa State at Texas Christian
3:30 p.m.
ABC — West Virginia at Oklahoma State
CBS — Mississippi State at Louisiana State
ESPN — Army at Cincinnati
ESPN2 — Texas (El Paso) at Louisiana-Monroe
FOX — Texas at Texas Tech
4 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Virginia
SECN — Georgia at Arkansas
7 p.m.
ESPN — Alabama at Missouri
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Florida State at Miami
ESPNU — Kansas at Baylor
SECN — Tennessee at South Carolina
8 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina State at Virginia Tech
10:15 p.m.
ESPN — Troy at Brigham Young
GOLF
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Third Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: The Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
1:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: The Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at Doosan
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 253 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Miami at NY Yankees
4 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at Oakland
7 p.m.
NESN — Boston at Atlanta
FOX — Milwaukee at St. Louis OR Philadelphia at Tampa Bay
FS1 — Cincinnati at Minnesota
9 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at Arizona (8 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Finals: Denver vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NBC — Stanley Cup Final: Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
RUGBY
3:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Cronulla-Sutherland
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Parramatta at Wests
2 p.m.
NBCSN — Champions Cup: Saracens at Racing 92, Semifinal, Nanterre, France
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion
9:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier Lague: Newcastle United at Tottenham
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion
10 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Washington at Chicago
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Semifinals; Strasbourg-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals

Early Sunday

SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Serie A: Sassuolo at Spezia
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
sports on tv
Related Stories
Latest Articles