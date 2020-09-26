I’m concerned about America’s “creeping socialism.” I should be free to fetch and carry my very own drinking water from the nearest mud puddle: I’m too good, too prominent, too important to be drinking the town water along with the rest of you louts.

I should also be free to have my very own police force. I could house them in my attic.

I don’t know what I’m going to do about separate sleeping quarters and bathrooms for my female police officers, because my cellar is going to house my very own fire department.

Where I’m going to store my very own fire trucks and ambulances I don’t know, because my garage will house my very own road crew, building my very own roads and bridges leading up to my very own driveway. Maybe I’ll keep their steam rollers and dump trucks in my kitchen cupboards.

Tax abatements for corporations are OK, though. So are TARP (Troubled Asset Relief Program) money bailouts for too-big-to-fail banks. That’s socialism for corporations. I want capitalism for everybody else.

Steve Turner, Mechanic Falls