Scott Cole is running for Oxford County commissioner this fall. I worked with him for eight years during our time together at the county. I did not always agree with him, but was always impressed with his knowledge of the many issues in county government and beyond, and his ability to stand on facts and principle and not just take the easy way out by backing down for the sake of getting along.
He is neither a hypocrite nor a phony. He is a polite, honest and a hard-working individual. A true public servant. I am certain that he is our best choice to represent the interests of Rumford, Bethel, all of the River Valley area and the rest of the towns and unorganized territories in our county.
Join me in voting Scott Cole for Oxford County commissioner.
Wayne Gallant, Bethel
