We are continually reminded how lucky we are to live in a beautiful and simply special part of the state. Respect and appreciation of what western Maine has to offer keeps us working hard to stay here and be a part of this community.

Jan Collins, who is running to represent us in Maine Senate District 17, understands the challenges and benefits of rural Maine. Living and working here, Jan has gathered experience and knowledge to fight for important causes. Her background as a passionate educator, farmer, advocate for the environment and those in need, author, and parent make her an excellent and tireless candidate.

Getting to know Jan over the last several years has been a pleasure and gives me confidence that we will be in thoughtful, strong, and hard-working hands.

I hope others join me this November in voting for Jan Collins for Maine Senate District 17.

Barbara Toner, New Vineyard

