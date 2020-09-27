Contractors Hockey League standings as of Thursday, Sept. 24: 1. Pratte Drywall 2-0-0, 4 points 2. I.D.S 1-0-1, 3 points 2. Saint’s Paint Plus 1-0-1, 3 points 4. L&A Concrete 1-1-0, 2 points 5. Lewiston Paint 0-2-0, 0 points 5. Theberge Construction 0-2-0, 0 points.
