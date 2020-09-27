ST. LOUIS — Harrison Bader tripled and homered to help the St. Louis Cardinals clinch a postseason berth on the final day of the regular season with a 5-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

St. Louis (30-28) will be the fifth seed in the NL and will open a three-game series at San Diego on Wednesday. By winning, the Cardinals avoided having to travel to Detroit for two makeup games Monday.

The Brewers (29-31) locked up the eighth seed and made the playoffs for a third consecutive season when the Giants and Phillies also lost. The Giants finished with an identical record as the Brewers but lost out on a tiebreaker because of an inferior intradivision record.

Milwaukee will face the top-seeded Dodgers in Los Angeles in a three-game series that also starts Wednesday.

PADRES 5, GIANTS 4: Wil Myers homered, Mitch Moreland hit a go-ahead double in the fourth inning, and visiting San Diego ended San Francisco’s playoff hopes.

RAYS 5, PHILLIES 0: Rookie pitcher Josh Fleming allowed four hits over six innings and Tampa Bay eliminated visiting Philadelphia from the playoff race.

ATHLETICS 6, MARINERS 2: Mark Canha drove in four runs and Oakland beat visiting Seattle to clinch the No. 2 seed in the AL playoffs.

INDIANS 8, PIRATES 6: Carlos Santana had four RBI and delivered a go-ahead, two-run double in the seventh inning as host Cleveland gained home-field advantage for its first-round playoff series.

CUBS 10, WHITE SOX 8: Kris Bryant, Billy Hamilton and David Bote homered for the Cubs, and the host White Sox tumbled into third place in the AL Central.

REDS 5, TWINS 3: Tucker Barnhart and Eugenio Suárez hit RBI singles a three-run 10th inning, and Cincinnati won at Minneapolis.

Cincinnati (31-29) became the National League’s seventh seed and will play No. 2 Atlanta in the first round, starting Wednesday.

Minnesota (36-24) clinched its second straight AL Central title when the White Sox lost to the Cubs. The Twins host Houston in the first round, starting Tuesday.

ORIOLES 7, BLUE JAYS 5: Renato Núñez reached base three times in his return to the lineup and Cedric Mullins hit two triples as Baltimore won at Buffalo, New York.

The Orioles denied Toronto (32-28) a chance to finish second in the AL East and instead relegated the Blue Jays to the eighth and final seed in the AL playoffs. Toronto will open a three-game series in Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

MARLINS 5, YANKEES 0: Miami ended a streak of 10 straight losing seasons, winning at New York behind a home run and three RBI from rookie Jazz Chisholm.

DODGERS 5, ANGELS 0: AJ Pollock homered twice and the Dodgers completed a three-game sweep at home.

RANGERS 8, ASTROS 4: Houston is going into the playoffs with a losing record after Rougned Odor homered twice to lead Texas to a win at home.

NATIONALS 15, METS 5: Juan Soto became the National League’s youngest batting champion, and Trea Turner hit a grand slam and drove in seven runs against visiting New York.

DIAMONDBACKS 11, ROCKIES 3: Madison Bumgarner pitched five scoreless innings to get his first victory for Arizona, which won at home.

ROYALS 3, TIGERS 1: Brady Singer finished his rookie season with a stellar performance, Alex Gordon wrapped up his long Royals career and Kansas City ended its season with a win at home.

NOTES

ANGELS: General Manager Billy Eppler was fired after the team finished its fifth consecutive losing season under his watch.

Eppler was under contract for one more year with the Angels in an extension he signed in July with no public announcement, but team president John Carpino said the franchise will move forward with new leadership after missing the playoffs for the sixth straight year.