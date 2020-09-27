ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen completed a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight Tyler Kroft with 15 seconds remaining, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Los Angeles Rams 35-32 after squandering a 25-point lead on Sunday.

The Rams (2-1) were poised to match the third-largest comeback in NFL regular-season history after Jared Goff led the team to touchdowns on four straight drives, capped by Darrell Henderson’s 1-yard run with 4:30 remaining.

Allen responded by marching the Bills (3-0) on an 11-play, 75-yard drive, which was extended by a pass interference penalty against Darious Williams on fourth-and-7 from the Rams 12. Williams interfered with intended receiver Gabriel Davis at the 3.

One play later, Allen rolled to his left and lobbed a pass over a Rams defender. Kroft made a leaping catch and secured the ball before tumbling to the ground for his second TD of the game.

Allen finished with four touchdown passes and scored on a 1-yard run. But he contributed to the Rams’ comeback bid with an interception and a lost fumble that led to Los Angeles touchdown drives.

PACKERS 37, SAINTS 30: Aaron Rodgers passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns, and Green Bay (3-0) remained unbeaten with victory at New Orleans (1-2)

With Packers top receiver Davante Adams unable to play because of a hamstring injury, Rodgers nonetheless found ways to attack the Saints with a variety of passes, short and long.

Allen Lazard caught six passes for 146 yards, including gains of 48 and 72 yards on throws deep downfield that each set up touchdowns.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara built on a sensational start to the season, gaining 197 yards from scrimmage and scoring twice on short passes from Brees, with shifty, tackle-slipping runs after the catch.

BUCCANEERS 28, BRONCOS 10: Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes and Shaq Barrett celebrated his homecoming with a pair of sacks, one for a safety, as Tampa Bay (2-1) won at Denver (0-3).

Brady was 25 of 38 for 297 yards. He threw a 10-yard scoring pass to Chris Godwin in the first quarter and two 1-yard TDs to Mike Evans in the second quarter.

SEAHAWKS 38, COWBOYS 31: DK Metcalf made up for a huge first-half blunder by catching a 29-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson with 1:47 remaining, and Seattle (3-0) held off visiting Dallas (1-2).

Wilson threw five touchdown passes, setting a record for most scoring passes in the first three games of a season with 14.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott finished 37 of 57 for 472 yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

TITANS 31, VIKINGS 30: Stephen Gostkowski made his career-high sixth field goal of the game, a 55-yarder with 1:48 left that lifted Tennessee (3-0) to a win at Minnesota (0-3).

Derrick Henry rushed for 119 yards and two third-quarter touchdowns for the Titans, who improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2008 after trailing for most of the game. Ryan Tannehill passed for 321 yards and guided the Titans on a go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter or overtime for the sixth time in 16 games since becoming the starter.

Dalvin Cook rushed for a career-high 181 yards and a score for the Vikings, who are 0-3 for the first time since 2013. Kirk Cousins threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns.

49ERS 36, GIANTS 9: Nick Mullens threw for 343 yards and a touchdown in place of injured quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, leading visiting San Francisco (2-1) to its second win at MetLife Stadium in as many weeks.

New York (0-3), which went into the game as the NFL’s lowest-scoring offense, managed only three field goals from Graham Gano.

BEARS 30, FALCONS 26: Nick Foles threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter as visiting Chicago (3-0) rallied from a 16-point deficit to hand Atlanta (0-3) another humiliating defeat.

The Bears, 3-0 for the first time since 2013, became the second straight team to overcome a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter against the Falcons.

This one could spell the end for sixth-year coach Dan Quinn, who desperately needed a good start after two straight losing seasons.

After taking over for Mitchell Trubisky in the third quarter, Foles had two apparent touchdown passes overturned by official reviews but still managed to pull out the victory. He finished 16 of 29 for 188 yards.

STEELERS 28, TEXANS 21: James Conner ran for 109 yards and the go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter as Pittsburgh (3-0) rallied past visiting Houston (0-3).

The Steelers improved to 3-0 for the first time in a decade by putting the clamps on the Texans in the second half. Houston managed just 51 yards and two first downs after halftime as an early 11-point lead vanished.

BROWNS 34, WASHINGTON 20: Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for two more and Cleveland (2-1) moved over .500 for the first time since 2014 with a win over visiting Washington (1-2), which lost rookie defensive end Chase Young to a groin injury.

BENGALS 23, EAGLES 23: Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Tee Higgins, and Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz dove into the end zone for the tying score in the final minute as the Bengals (0-2-1) and Eagles (0-2-1) played to a tie in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott lined up for a 59-yard field goal with 19 seconds left in overtime, but a false start penalty forced the Eagles to punt it away.

COLTS 36, JETS 7: Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie each returned an interception for a touchdown, Indianapolis recorded its second safety in as many weeks, and Philip Rivers threw his 400th career TD pass as Indianapolis (2-1) beat visiting New York (0-3).

PANTHERS 21, CHARGERS 16: Carolina’s defense forced three turnovers by Los Angeles (1-2), Joey Slye kicked five field goals and the Panthers (1-2) gave Coach Matt Rhule his first NFL victory.

LIONS 26, CARDINALS 23: Matt Prater made a 39-yard field goal as time expired, Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes and Detroit (1-2) snapped an 11-game losing streak with a win at Arizona (2-1).