DIXFIELD – Diane Clarise Bean was born on Sept. 17, 2020. She received her angel wings on Sept. 21, 2020 with her loving parents by her side. While she was only here for a short time she had a huge impact on many people. Diane is survived by her parents, Amber Virgin and Richard Bean III; her brothers and sisters, Madison, Zakary, Raeleigh, Ava, Jaedynn, Khloie and Sawyer; her maternal grandparents, Garry and Valerie Marston, her paternal grandfather, Richard Bean Jr.; her godparents, Rhonda and Gene Drake; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Diane is loved by many.Diane was predeceased by her paternal grandmother, Diane Bean.Visitation at Fortins Funeral home on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m., everyone is welcome. Funeral service by invitation only due to the coronavirus. Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group, 70 Horton St., Lewiston.