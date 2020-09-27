LEWISTON – Locally famed pianist, father, pepere, brother, father-in-law, and friend, Pierre “Peter” Nadeau of Lewiston passed away in his home in Lewiston on Sept. 23, 2020.

Peter was an unfailingly generous, artistic man. As founder/owner of Eastland Appraisal Co., he diligently supported and deeply loved his family, especially his daughters, grandson, sons-in-law, and puppy Sasha.

He called Lewiston home most of his life, leaving behind a legacy in the music community as a founding member of Terry and the Telstars (he even opened for Jimi Hendrix in the ’70s!). His explosive laugh, his self-composed piano riffs, and his unfailing love will be remembered and missed.

Private funeral services will be held in the Upper Church of Ss. Peter and Paul Basilica.

Condolences and donations may be accessed online at http://www.albert-burpee.com.

Donations may be made in Peter’s memory to

Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine Inc.,

333 Lincoln Street

Saco, ME 04072