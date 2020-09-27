KENNEBUNK – Robert L. Brunelle passed away after a brief illness on Sept. 24, 2020. “Bob”, as he was known, was born on May 29, 1934 and raised in Auburn, the son of Leo and Imelda Brunelle.

After proudly serving in the United States Marine Corp he married the former Rita Lessard and began a banking career with the First Manufacturers National Bank in Lewiston. During the span of 35 years, he served as president of the Lewiston/Auburn Kiwanis Club and taught numerous AIB (American Institute of Banking) courses until his retirement as senior vice president of Androscoggin Bank in 1996.

He is predeceased by his wife, Rita, of 59 years; and sisters, Patricia Tapley and Jeannette Hamilton.

Survivors include a son, Marc and his wife Susan; grandson Joseph, granddaughter Jessica and her husband Ryan Lirette; great-granddaughter, Abigail; sister, Doris Ann Bradstreet-Sartwell; and several nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Bradford on the Common in Kennebunk for their care and compassion, as well as the nurses of Northern Light Hospice.

Visitation will be held at the Albert and Burpee Funeral Home, on Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 9 to 10:45 a.m., followed by a memorial service at the St. Peter’s Cemetery Mausoleum in Lewiston at 11 a.m. Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Condolences, donations, and a video tribute may be expressed online at http://www.albert-burpee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob’s memory to the

Travis Mills Foundation,

747 Western Ave – Suite 1

Manchester, ME 04351.