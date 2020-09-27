(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, September 27

AUTO RACING
7:05 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Russian Grand Prix, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The AMALIE Motor Oil Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway, Gainseville, Fla.
7 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
BOWLING
12 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The Elias Cup, Division Quarterfinals 1, Centreville, Va.
7 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The Elias Cup, Division Quarterfinals 2, Centreville, Va.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Louisville
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Florida
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
SECN — Mississippi at Louisiana State
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Duke
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Missouri at South Carolina
6 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Kentucky
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson
GOLF
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Final Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: The Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
NESN — Boston at Atlanta
TBS — Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Finals: Boston vs. Miami, Game 6, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at New England
FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Buffalo
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Denver
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Green Bay at New Orleans
RUGBY
1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Champions Cup: Toulon at Exeter, Semifinal, Exeter, England
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Serie A: Sassuolo at Spezia
7 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Sheffield United
8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Fulham
11:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester City
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Piancastelli vs. Team Warren, Rosemont, Ill.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Ocasio, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris
12 p.m.
NBC — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 4, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
3 p.m.
ABC — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 3, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Monday

TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
sports on tv
Related Stories
Latest Articles