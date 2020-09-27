(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, September 27
AUTO RACING
7:05 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Russian Grand Prix, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The AMALIE Motor Oil Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway, Gainseville, Fla.
7 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
BOWLING
12 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The Elias Cup, Division Quarterfinals 1, Centreville, Va.
7 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The Elias Cup, Division Quarterfinals 2, Centreville, Va.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Louisville
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Florida
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
SECN — Mississippi at Louisiana State
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Duke
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Missouri at South Carolina
6 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Kentucky
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson
GOLF
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Final Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: The Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
NESN — Boston at Atlanta
TBS — Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Finals: Boston vs. Miami, Game 6, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at New England
FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Buffalo
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Denver
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Green Bay at New Orleans
RUGBY
1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Champions Cup: Toulon at Exeter, Semifinal, Exeter, England
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Serie A: Sassuolo at Spezia
7 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Sheffield United
8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Fulham
11:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester City
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Piancastelli vs. Team Warren, Rosemont, Ill.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Ocasio, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris
12 p.m.
NBC — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 4, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
3 p.m.
ABC — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 3, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Early Monday
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris
