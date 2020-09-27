We live in very difficult times. Fortunately, we have people who can rise to these occasions, like Jan Collins, who is running to be our state senator in District 17. Here is why I am supporting her.
Jan has been a teacher, she has worked in health care, and she is a small business owner here in western Maine. In her spare time, she has been a volunteer in jails and prisons and has been a strong advocate for criminal justice reform. Jan is a lifelong Mainer. Our community is her home and where she has raised her family.
With COVID-19 our state is confronting unprecedented problems that cut across every aspect of government. Jan’s commitment to public service, work ethic, knowledge and broad life experiences make her the perfect candidate for District 17.
That’s why she has my vote.
Steve Bien, Jay
