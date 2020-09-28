The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. I am joining participants in the fight against the disease at Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 17 in Brunswick.

Currently, more than 28,000 people in Maine are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and over 69,000 family and friends are providing care.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, participants will walk safely as individuals or in small groups in their communities. Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and this year, more than ever, we need to work together to support all those affected.

With the dollars raised, the association can continue to provide care and support during these difficult times while advancing research toward methods of treatment and prevention.

I am also a member of the volunteer Walk to End Alzheimer’s Planning Committee and I walk each year for my grandfather, my aunt, my own father as well as a cousin to help spread awareness and raise funds.

In recent years, Congress has made funding research a priority and it must continue. It is my hope that Senate Majority Leader Nate Libby (D) Lewiston, along with Sen. Susan Collins (R), will continue to support an increase in Alzheimer’s research funding at the National Institutes of Health.

Dwayne Guay, Lisbon Falls