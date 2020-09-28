Registrations are now being taken for boys and girls grades K–8. This free program will take place on the Farmington Recreation Department Facebook Page and YouTube channel.
Farmington Recreation is excited for the unique opportunity to offer this virtual program. Our goal is to keep children active and engaged in a variety of ways so they can continue to develop and improve their skills soccer and field hockey.
Soccer and field hockey instructional videos will be made available on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays through the month of October starting the 4 and ending the 29. Sunday: Family/social pod practice for soccer at 10 a.m. and field hockey at 11 a.m. Tuesday: Skill challenges available at 3:30 p.m. (field
Hockey) and 4 p.m.(soccer).Thursday: Conditioning sessions at 3:30 p.m. (field
hockey) and 4 p.m.(soccer).
All videos will include skills and drills that are appropriate for each age group and ability level.
For more information call the Recreation Department at 778-3464
