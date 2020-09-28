FARMINGTON — Franklin Community Health Network is offering drive-up flu clinics in October for community members age 18 and older on the Franklin Memorial Hospital (FMH) campus, as well as via mobile outreach by the Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County (HCC). No appointment is required.

Staff will meet with individuals outside under a tent. All individuals attending are asked to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth.

The clinics offered on the hospital campus will start Thursday, Oct. 1, and take place from 7-9 a.m. and 3-7 p.m. Monday to Thursday in the parking lot closest to the main entrance.

The HCC mobile outreach schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Eustis Town Office.

Thursday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at IGA in Rangeley.

Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 9 a.m. to noon at Food City in Wilton.

Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Edmunds Market in Phillips.

Thursday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at Dollar General in Livermore Falls.

Thursday, Oct. 22, from 1-4 p.m. at Food City in Wilton.

In addition, all Franklin Health patients will be offered flu shots at their next scheduled office visit.

The Quadrivalent influenza vaccine will be administered at the drive-up locations. The high dose option for those over 65 will only be available in office settings.

Depending on demand, the schedule may extend into November. For more information, contact Jill Gray, communication director, at 207-779-2555.