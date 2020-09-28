NORTH ANSON — Senior Kenyon Pillsbury scored three goals and freshman Morgan Thibodeau added two as Mt Abram beat Carrabec 8-1 in a boys soccer opener on Monday.

Hunter Warren, Cam Walters (four assists) and Kaden Pillsbury each added a goal for the Roadrunners.

Carrabec’s Adam Lawrence made 14 saves on 22 shots. Mt Abram’s Ian Allen made two saves on three shots.

GIRLS SOCCER

WAYNFLETE 7, POLAND 1: Devan and Kiley Sherry each scored a pair of goals as Waynflete (1-1) cruised past Poland (0-2).

Waynflete grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first half, with goals from Lucy Hart, Cece Marshall and Devan Sherry. In the second half, Kiley Sherry scored twice and Morgan Earls and Devan Sherry each added a goal.

Poland’s Halie Vachon scored off an Emma Jenkins assist. Poland goalie Jillian Barnes made 16 saves. Waynflete goalie Jesse Conors stopped nine shots.

GOLF

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 6, MT. ABRAM 1: Drew Delaney, Hannah Coates, Maddie Labonte and Sara Henderson helped steer Spruce Mountain past Mt. Abram.

Delaney tied with Mt. Abram’s Cage Tooker at 57 (3 and 1), but Coates beat Ethan Cockerham, 50-52 (3 and 2), Labonte topped Ethan Marden 55-76 (4 and 3) and Henderson prevailed over Trey Reed 53-72 (3 and 2).

Mt. Abram’s Ben Debias beat Matthew Fenlason, 38-44 and was thee low medalist. The Phoenix bested the Roadrunners in the overall score, 202-219.

WINTHROP 4.5 (190), MONMOUTH/HALL-DALE 2.5 (194): The Ramblers escaped with a victory over Monmouth/Hall-Dale on the front 9 at Springbrook Golf Club.

Winthrop’s Cam Hurd beat Carter O’Connell 42-50 (4 and 2), The Ramblers’ Bennett Ross won 1 up over Kyle Clavet, 55-51. Monmouth/Hall-Dale’s Abby Flanagan tied Nathan Miller at 42 and Averi Beaudoin beat Nate Hachey 51-53 (4 and 2).

Monmouth/Hall-Dale’s Corbin Eldridge shot a 56 and won 3 and 1 over Jace Corgan 53.

Flanagan, Miller and Hurd were all tied for medalist at 42.

