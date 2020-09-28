Social media accounts

Occupation:

Blueberry farmer, retired science teacher

Education:

BA, BS, MEd, AS respiratory therapy

Community Organizations:

Board of Visitors, Franklin County Jail, Tyngtown Club, Franklin County Consumer Council, Franklin County Retired Educators, Substance Free Community Coalition of Healthy Community Coalition, newly elected to Wilton Broadband Committee, Maine Prisoner Advocacy Coalition

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Hiking, camping, reading, needlework, flower gardens, travel, community service, and spending time with family and friends.

Family status:

Married, 3 adult children, lots of grandchildren

Years in the Legislature: None

Committee assignments (if elected):

I would proudly serve on any of these committees Finance, Judiciary, Taxation, Education, Criminal Justice, or Environment and Natural Resources

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

I support Dr. Shah and Gov. Mills’ science-based approach. Ignoring protocols has led to increased community exposure placing all of us at risk, especially the elderly.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

LePage cut taxes to the wealthy, increased the state budget, and shifted taxes to local communities. To make taxes equitable and invest in needed economic recovery the cuts should be repealed.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

My goals are to create jobs, support small business, improve access to affordable health care, provide property tax relief, expand high speed internet and cell service, support education funding.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

They are concerned about the health and future of the planet, employment opportunities, student debt, social unrest, and pandemic relief. They want us to work together to create lasting solutions.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

We all care about our communities and children and want to ensure a brighter future. We have more in common than not. I see everyone as partners. I will always tell the truth; no name calling.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

Rural voters are underserved in health care, education, and infrastructure, lack access to medical care, internet, and adequate education funding. As a result our rural economies suffer. We need change

