Occupation:

Owner Halls Pond Healing Arts

Education:

Bachelor of science degree in sociology, Guilford College, Greensboro, N.C.; masters of environmental education, Lesley University, Cambridge Mass.; massage therapy certification, Heartwood University, Garberville Calif.; yoga teacher training, Shala Institute, Bridgton, Maine

Community Organizations:

Co-founder Alan Day Community Garden; Oxford County Wellness Collaborative; Community Food Matters, Food Council; Maine Community Foundation, Oxford County Fund advisor; co-founder, Project AWARE, youth empowerment; Audubon Expedition Institute; Fare Share Cooperative; Natural Helpers facilitator

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I love hiking, playing music and working together toward the common good.

Family status:

My two daughters, Emma and Ruby DayBranch

Years in the Legislature: none

Committee assignments (if elected):

Education and Cultural Affairs; Environment and Natural Resources; Health, Insurance and Financial Services

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

I am proud of Mainers pulling together to keep our COVID cases lower than most other states. Quicker development of regulations to support small businesses would have relieved stress.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Closing the loophole that allows businesses to hide income in offshore tax havens to increase profits and avoid paying taxes on those profits would save Maine $7 million to $10 million a year.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

I am serving the people in my district first, aligning with the issues our communities are concerned about and finding the common ground where we agree, so I can represent people of District 19.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Climate crisis, access to affordable health care, women’s rights and leveling the gender pay gap, making child care affordable, and finding good paying jobs in Maine are concerns for young voters.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I am deeply frustrated with divisiveness and not getting the work done. My commitment is to unite for our future. I bring a respectful voice of reason and facilitation skills in collaborating.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I hope to rally legislators around the issues we all care deeply about — health care, robust economy and the environment — to make Maine a leader in the nation by working together.

